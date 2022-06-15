Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Mike Marsland

This fall, Emmy Award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony nominee Corey Hawkins will star in the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog.

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks, the play will run for four months; beginning on October 20 at the John Golden Theatre. In 2001, Parks’ Topdog/Underdog won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, making her the first African-America woman to receive that award.

The original Broadway production of Topdog/Underdog debuted April 7, 2002. In 2018, the play was named “The Greatest American Play of the Past 25 Years” by The New York Times.

“I’m so blessed that Topdog is back on Broadway! What a beautiful opportunity to share this work with new audiences. And, wow, how many writers get to be here for a Broadway revival of their work? I’m grateful and thrilled,” Parks in a statement. “And doing the show with Kenny, Yahya, and Corey — that’s icing on the gravy, baby!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 20th anniversary production of this play features Hawkins and Abdul-Mateen II as brothers Lincoln and Booth, respectively. The story – a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity – follows the two as they come together to learn more about their haunted past and the history behind it.

Directed by the Tony Award-winning Kenny Leon, the Topdog/Underdog revival will be produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and the Shubert Organization. Kamra Jacobs serves as the production stage manager, and it will also feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington, with casting by Calleri Jensen Davis.

You can purchase tickets for Topdog/Underdog on June 20, here.