Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cast As Lead In Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been tapped to star in the Disney+ series Wonder Man.

The Matrix: Resurrections star is no stranger to the world of superheroes. In a span of four years, he has appeared in Aquaman, and also won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series of Movie for his portrayal of Cal Akbar in Watchmen. Nex year, Abdul-Mateen II will reprise his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is developing the new show with Andrew Guest, producer on comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community. Cretton will direct and executive produce, with Guest serving as head writer.

Wonder Man – created by Stan Lee, Don Heck and Jack Kirby – debuted in 1964 in an early edition of The Avengers’ comic book series. The character known as Simon Williams was initially introduced as a supervillain with powers stemming from ionic energy. After the death of his father, Williams battles the Avengers and after a series of events, joins the team and becomes a well-respected superhero.

Abdul-Mateen II, who covered the July/August 2021 issue of ESSENCE, has also appeared in Baywatch, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Candyman, and most recently, Ambulance. He can now be seen alongside Corey Hawkins in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway revival of TopDog/Underdog. His production company, House Eleven10, is slated to produce Scent of Burnt Flowers for FX, Emergency Contact, and I Helped Destroy People with Black Panther and Creed star Michael B. Jordan.

The release date for Marvel’s Wonder Man has yet to be confirmed.