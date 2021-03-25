Every Song We Need Xscape And SWV To Play During Their Verzuz Battle

Yesterday LaTocha Scott broke the news about an upcoming episode of Verzuz when TMZ caught her off guard in New York City. The singer revealed Xscape will be going head-to-head with SWV in an upcoming Verzuz battle and as two of the most successful R&B groups of the 90s that news is a very big deal.

The battle is slated for May 8th so we have some time to mentally prepare. But in the meantime, we thought it would be fun to run down the list of heavy-hitting jams we’d love to hear Coco, Taj, Lelee, Tocha, Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika play when they go toe-to-toe the night before Mother’s Day. Check out our wish list below.

“Weak” by SWV

While this might be the obvious choice, SWV cannot step into the battle without their 1993 hit. It sold over one million copies domestically, went RIAA certified Platinum and knocked Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes” two-month reign off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

“Who Can I Run To” by Xscape

This 1995 hit produced by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri was from their Off The Hook album. “Who Can I Run To” spent one week at the number one spot on the U.S. R&B Singles chart and reached number eight on the pop chart following its release.

“Right Here” by SWV

Please believe that we’re “Right Here” for the original audio and radio remix of this SWV hit. “Right Here” was the lead single from their 1992 debut album It’s About Time. It was later revealed in a 2014 interview on Sway in the Morning that they originally passed on the remix sampling Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” which was produced by Teddy Riley because they didn’t believe it would be a hit. The remix went on to sell over 500,000 copies, went RIAA Certified Gold, and spent 22 weeks on the U.S. Hot 100 charts.

“Understanding” by Xscape

From their debut album Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, “Understanding” spent two weeks at number one on the Hot R&B Singles chart following its release in 1993. “Understanding” went RIAA Certified Gold the following February and the music video was featured on the most-played weekly charts on MTV and BET.

“Someone” feat. Puff Daddy by SWV

Back when he was referred to as Puff Daddy, Sean “Diddy” Combs hopped on SWV’s “Someone” track from their ’97 Release Some Tension album. The song also sampled Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments” from his Life After Death album and went RIAA Certified Gold.

“Can’t Hang” by Xscape

Featuring one of the greatest femcees to have ever done it, MC Lyte, “Can’t Hang” was released from their second studio album Off The Hook.

“Can We” by SWV

Stepping into features by dope female rappers, Missy Elliott hopped onto “Can We,” which was also produced by Missy and Timbaland. It was later included on the 1997 soundtrack for Booty Call and was also later included on their Release Some Tension album.

“My Little Secret” by Xscape

Y’all know what this is – another Jermaine Dupri hit. This sultry single was featured on their third studio album Traces of My Lipstick. This song was later sampled on Lil Twist’s “Little Secret” 2010 single featuring Bow Wow.

“Rain” by SWV

This 1997 song was a part of SWV’s third album, Release Some Tension, and featured singer Tyrese in the 1998 music video. Tyrese later sampled the hook for his feature on Chingy’s “Pullin’ Me Back” hit rap single.

“Just Kickin’ It” by Xscape

Written by Jermaine Dupri, this was Xscape’s first single from their debut album – and what a way to come in hot! “Just Kickin’ It” became the group’s most commercially successful hit, peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and went Certified Platinum in the US.