Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett

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Following more than a year of negotiations, the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association have reached a verbal agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, bringing an end to a prolonged and, at times, tense process. The agreement was reached early Wednesday morning, just 51 days before the league is set to begin its 30th season.

Talks between the two sides intensified over the past week in New York, where league and union representatives logged more than 100 hours in meetings at The Langham hotel in Midtown Manhattan. Discussions stretched late into the night on multiple occasions before both sides finalized terms shortly after 2 AM ET. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson were joined by members of the union’s executive committee, including president Nneka Ogwumike and vice presidents Breanna Stewart and Alysha Clark, in confirming the agreement.

While full details have not yet been released, both sides described the deal as a significant step forward for the league. Stewart called the agreement “transformational,” signaling that the terms are expected to reshape key aspects of player compensation and league structure moving forward. A formal term sheet still needs to be completed, and the agreement must be ratified by both the players and the league’s board of governors.

“I think this can be summed up in two words: player empowerment,” Jackson said. “Players coming to the table and standing on business and being reminded of the collective voice and of what it means to be in a union and the power of this union. They never forgot it, and they have taken it, like they always do, to the next level.”

Players opted out of the previous agreement in October 2024, setting off a negotiation window that extended well past the original expiration date of October 2025. For months, discussions remained at a standstill, with disagreements over revenue sharing, salary structure, and player benefits slowing progress. Momentum picked up in recent weeks as both sides increased the frequency and duration of meetings in an effort to avoid disruption to the upcoming season.

“For the first time, player salaries are tied to a truly meaningful share of league revenue, driving exponential growth in the salary cap, increasing average compensation beyond half a million dollars, and raising the professional standard across facilities, staffing, and support,” Ogwumike said. “It strengthens housing and retirement, and expands resources for family planning and parental leave. It redefines what it means to be a professional in this league.”

Despite the extended negotiations, the league confirmed that the 2026 schedule will proceed as planned. Training camp is set to open April 19, with preseason games beginning April 25 and the regular season tipping off May 8. Additional offseason events, including the college draft and expansion-related moves, are expected to follow once the agreement is formally approved.

This new deal will mark the sixth collective bargaining agreement in WNBA history. As both sides move toward ratification, the focus now shifts to how the terms will shape the league’s next phase of growth.