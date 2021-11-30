13 Winter Movies We’re Excited For

The future has fangs on the silver screen this season. Black actors and storytellers are heading into outer space, transforming the aesthetics of Shakespearean tragedies, preparing for poor outcomes of potentially vicious battles, climbing the ranks of the design community, capturing the images that inspired a generation, and proving that there’s really no honor among thieves.

They’re also nesting behind a wide angle camera lens, swinging from mystical threads, giggling in animated universes, smuggling away pilfered secrets and spending time in the private world of sneaker heads. There is no shortage of intrigue in the new releases coming this season.

Watch fairytales get flipped for the alpha generation, run in a race to prevent armageddon, and return to the heart of the matrix. Introduce a loved one to one of the greatest Black artists of a generation, catch an animated version of a rockstar road trip or settle in for a family friendly story and see a world class actor nurture the talents of a young heartthrob as he steps into the world of directing.

See 13 new movies we can’t wait to see this winter below.