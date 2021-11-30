13 Winter Movies We’re Excited For

The future has fangs on the silver screen this season. Black actors and storytellers are heading into outer space, transforming the aesthetics of Shakespearean tragedies, preparing for poor outcomes of potentially vicious battles, climbing the ranks of the design community, capturing the images that inspired a generation, and proving that there’s really no honor among thieves.
They’re also nesting behind a wide angle camera lens, swinging from mystical threads, giggling in animated universes, smuggling away pilfered secrets and spending time in the private world of sneaker heads. There is no shortage of intrigue in the new releases coming this season.
Watch fairytales get flipped for the alpha generation, run in a race to prevent armageddon, and return to the heart of the matrix. Introduce a loved one to one of the greatest Black artists of a generation, catch an animated version of a rockstar road trip or settle in for a family friendly story and see a world class actor nurture the talents of a young heartthrob as he steps into the world of directing.
See 13 new movies we can’t wait to see this winter below.
01
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks – (11/15)
Jelani Cobb, Ava DuVernay, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Nelson George, and Spike Lee appear in this documentary about the life and work of the extraordinary photographer.
HBO MAX
02
West Side Story – 12/10
Ariana DeBose and Curtiss Cook star in this anticipated musical remake.
03
Swan Song -12/17
Mahershala Ali plays a family man faced with a difficult decision after being diagnosed with a terminal disease.
APPLE +
04
The Matrix Resurrections – 12/22
If we have to pick our poison we’ll take Yahya Abdul-Mateen II every time.
HBO Max/ Warner Brothers
05
The Kings Man – 12/22
FKA Twigs and Djimon Hounsou star in this movie about the forming of the Kingsmen agency.
20th Century Studios
06
Sing 2 – 12/25
Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, and Eric Andre appear in the next installment of this animated musical. Think Get Him To The Greek goes to pre-K.
Universal Pictures
07
A Journal For Jordan – 12/25
Michael B. Jordan stars alongside Chante Adams as a solider keeping a journal for his unborn baby in this film directed by Denzel Washington.
Sony Pictures
08
Spider-man: No Way Home – 12/17
Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, J.B. Smoove, Paula Newsome, and Hannibal Buress
star in this next step in the web spinning franchise.
09
The Tragedy Of Macbeth – 12/25
Denzel Washington stars in this remake of the timeless tale about an ambitious Lord determined to snatch the throne of Scotland.
Apple TV +/A24
10
The 355 – 1/7
We can finally watch Lupita in the CIA centered style spy flick we have been waiting for her to kill it in.
Universal
11
Morbius – 1/28
Tyrese Gibson stars in this Spiderman spin-off.
Sony Pictures
12
Moon Fall – 2/4
Halle Berry stars in this action thriller about a group of people fighting to keep the moon from crashing into our planet.
Lionsgate
13
Sneakerella – 2/18
The glass slipper might be replaced by the limited dunks but this updated tale has all of the charm of the original.
Walt Disney Studios
TOPICS: black actors Black Movies Movies winter