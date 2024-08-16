WATCH: Will Smith, Morgan Cooper And Carla Banks Waddles On ‘Bel-Air’s Cultural Impact and L.A.'s Role In The Show’s Success

In anticipation of the highly-awaited third season of Bel-Air, we sat down with executive producers Will Smith, Morgan Cooper, and showrunner Carla Banks Waddles to delve into the popular drama. The trio discussed the evolving dynamics within the Banks family, the unique challenges of adapting the beloved ’90s classic for a modern audience, and the importance of staying true to the series’ core themes of identity and belonging. As Banks Waddles returns to steer the show, they teased how the upcoming season will push the characters to new heights, promising a summer in Bel-Air filled with unexpected twists, heartfelt moments, and a celebration of family.