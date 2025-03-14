Will Smith Announces First Album In Over 20 Years, ‘Based On A True Story’

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After more than two decades, GRAMMY-winning artist, actor, and entertainment icon Will Smith is returning to music with his long-awaited album, Based on a True Story, set for release on March 28. The 14-track project marks Smith’s first full-length album since 2005’s Lost and Found and features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including longtime creative partner DJ Jazzy Jeff, as well as Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross.

Smith has been steadily building anticipation for the album, with previously released singles “First Love,” “Beautiful Scars,” “TANTRUM,” “Work of Art,” and “You Can Make It” giving fans a taste of his evolved sound and storytelling. Most notably, “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, recently soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart, marking Smith’s first chart-topping single since his 1998 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.” The track, which he debuted at the 2024 BET Awards, highlights his ability to blend inspiration with artistry, a theme expected to carry throughout Based on a True Story.

Always one to merge nostalgia with modern trends, Smith recently tapped into the viral world of TikTok to celebrate his announcement. On March 14, he shared a playful video recreating an iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air moment with his former co-star Tatyana Ali. The two participated in the “Anxiety” dance trend, a tribute to a scene in which Ali’s character, Ashley Banks, grooves in her room with headphones on, unaware of Smith’s character mimicking her moves. The video added a surprise twist when Doechii, whose song “Anxiety” fuels the challenge, joined in on the fun. Smith captioned the moment, “Waited 35 years for this dance to trend,” bringing together past and present in the way only he can.

With a blend of introspection, celebration, and timeless charisma, Based on a True Story is poised to be a defining chapter in Will Smith’s ever-evolving career. Fans can pre-save the album here, and prepare for its highly anticipated arrival on March 28.

Based on a True Story Tracklist: