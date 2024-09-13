WATCH | Will Packer And Shaye Ogbonna On ‘Fight Night’ And Its Impact on Atlanta’s History

Ahead of the show’s premiere, executive producer Will Packer and showrunner Shaye Ogbonna discussed the inspiration and impact behind their latest Peacock series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The series is based on the infamous 1970 Atlanta heist, which unfolded during Muhammad Ali’s fight against Jerry Quarry.

In this interview, Packer and Ogbonna dove into what initially drew them to this captivating true story and why they felt compelled to bring it to life for a modern audience. They also reflected on the event’s profound influence on the city of Atlanta, both culturally and historically, offering a fresh perspective on how this lesser-known event helped shape the city’s legacy.