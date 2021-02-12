A Look At All Of Whitney Houston’s Film Roles
“[S]he was easy to be around,” actress Angela Bassett said to Elle in 2015 of late singer and actress Whitney Houston. “It was never high maintenance or feeling as if you were in a room with someone who had sucked up all the light and the air and left you wanting. No, she embraced you, your spirit, and she was just very, you know, grounded, I felt.” The two starred together in the 1995 film ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ and grew close.

By 1992, when Houston debuted in ‘The Bodyguard,’ Whitney was already bonafide superstar. She kicked off the prior year with a dazzling rendition of the ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at the 25th Super Bowl, which set a Billboard record and helped heal a truly broken nation. She had also released 3 multi-platinum albums (Whitney Houston, Whitney, and I’m Your Baby Tonight), embarked on multiple international tours and set the standard as one of pop’s brightest talents. In accepting the role of Rachel Marron, she proved that she was ready to take her artistry to new heights.

Whitney Houston on the cover of ESSENCE, 1990.

“It was exciting to work with someone who has such notoriety in Hollywood and experience in doing films,” Houston said to Ebony in 1993 about co-star Kevin Costner. “He was very involved and concerned about every aspect of the film. And if there was something that needed to be done, he put the time into it and we stayed lot hours and worked out the scenes. I enjoyed watching him do a good professional job.”

Costner spoke highly of the late singer as well, saying, “There are certain singers that occupy that territory that includes a world-class voice, real elegance and a physical presence. Diana Ross and Barbra Streisand are two. Whitney Houston is another.”

The film brought in over $411M, surpassing the budget ($25M) by nearly 16 times. It was clear that Houston was multitalented and had much more in store for fans.

Houston went on to star in a number of other films, keep scrolling to read about them all.

Rachel Marron in ‘The Bodyguard’
After movie offers from some of Hollywood’s elite, Houston accepted a starring role in the 1992 film ‘The Bodyguard.’ Co-starring Kevin Costner as the title character, the movie follows a pop star who is stalked by a fan and hires security to keep her safe. The soundtrack spawned the chart-topping single, “I Will Always Love You,” which helped the album become the highest-selling soundtrack album of all time.
Savannah Jackson in ‘Waiting to Exhale’
Released 3 years after the birth of her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, ‘Waiting to Exhale’ saw Houston reemerge as the film-ready character from Terry McMillan’s book of the same name. Houston portrayed Savannah Jackson, a television producer who ultimately gains control over her love life.
Julia Biggs in ‘The Preacher’s Wife’
In 1996, Houston starred opposite of Courtney B. Vance and Denzel Washington in ‘The Preacher’s Wife.’ Julia was a night club singer who gave up her dream to become a wife, mother and standout in the choir at her husband’s church. Washington played Dudley, an angel sent to remind the Biggs of the love they share for one another.
The Fairy Godmother in ‘Rodger and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’
Though she was originally asked to play Cinderella, she passed the opportunity along to R&B singer Brandy, who had grown up idolizing Houston. The film is available on Disney Plus as of February 12.
Emma Anderson in ‘Sparkle’
Houston’s final film role was in ‘Sparkle,’ the story of a young woman’s journey to stardom. The singer portrayed Emma Anderson, Sparkle’s strict, Christian mother. Houston passed away 3 months after filming the movie.
