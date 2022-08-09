Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, we celebrate what would have been the 59th birthday of the iconic actress, singer, and songwriter, Whitney Houston. Prior to her tragic passing in February of 2012, this legendary musician reached the heights of the entertainment industry, winning several awards during her almost 40-year career.

One cannot tell the story of ESSENCE Magazine without including this Newark, NJ-born songstress. Since her eponymous debut album was released in 1985, Houston has appeared on the cover of ESSENCE a total of four times, each portrait exuding her joyous and fun-loving spirit.

She first appeared on our cover in 1990, fresh off of the success of her chart-topping album I’m Your Baby Tonight. The second time she graced the front of ESSENCE Magazine was in 1994, alongside her husband, the popular R&B artist Bobby Brown. In July of 2003, she again was shown on our cover with her trademark smile, even amidst the many trials and tribulations she had faced throughout her life.

Whitney’s beautiful face hit the cover of ESSENCE for the final time in April of 2012, following her untimely death in February of that year. Although she is no longer with us physically, her legacy will continue to live on through her work, and her life.

Take a look back at Whitney Houston on the cover of ESSENCE over the years.