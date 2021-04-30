What’s New & Black On Netflix In May

Netflix is releasing a variety of titles that connect to different aspects of the Black experience this month.
Continuing its legacy as one of the most diverse content platforms around — and honoring its commitment to increase inclusivity — the streaming giant is going into the bedrooms, bank accounts, and kitchen cupboards of Black people to tell new stories about life, love, and the power of legacy.
Offerings for the month of May include a new sit-com starring some of our culture’s comedy legends and a legal drama that introduces us to some new faces. One pick even allows us to interact with one of our new favorites in a whole new way.
See five new titles coming to Netflix tomorrow below.
01
Monster- 5/7
The life of a Harlem film student (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is changed forever when he is suddenly accused of murder.
02
The Upshaws – 5/12
A Black Indiana family fights their way to the next tax bracket without a blueprint.
03
Master of None: Moments In Love -5/23
The third season of the hit series will focus on the relationship of Lena Waithe’s character Denise.
04
High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
The documentary will highlight the culinary innovations Black Americans have brought to the table.
05
YASUKE – 4/29
LaKeith Stanfield and Jun Soejima are voicing characters in this anime series.