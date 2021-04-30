What’s New & Black On Netflix In May

Netflix is releasing a variety of titles that connect to different aspects of the Black experience this month.

Continuing its legacy as one of the most diverse content platforms around — and honoring its commitment to increase inclusivity — the streaming giant is going into the bedrooms, bank accounts, and kitchen cupboards of Black people to tell new stories about life, love, and the power of legacy.

MASTER OF NONE S3 (L to R) LENA WAITHE as DENISE and NAOMI ACKIE as ALICIA in episode 301 of MASTER OF NONE. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Offerings for the month of May include a new sit-com starring some of our culture’s comedy legends and a legal drama that introduces us to some new faces. One pick even allows us to interact with one of our new favorites in a whole new way.

Loading the player...

See five new titles coming to Netflix tomorrow below.