What’s New And Black On Netflix This April

We may have finally stopped buying matching lounge sets on a weekly basis but that doesn’t mean we’re through with our Netflix and Chill sessions. We’re getting ready for a low-key Spring with some of the streaming service’s newest additions. Netflix is offering family-friendly sitcoms, highly-anticipated dramas, superhero popcorn flicks, and stirring documentaries featuring a variety of Black characters this season.
See what we’ll be watching this April below.
Cop Out – April 1
Tracy Morgan and Bruce Willis teamed up in the cop comedy about a deceive (Willis) trying to retrieve his prized possession from thieves so he can pay for his daughter’s wedding.
Urban Cowboy – April 2
Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin star in this drama about a teenage boy adjusting to suddenly moving in with his father in Philadelphia.
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family – April 1
The recently departed matriarch gathers her family like only a Bible quoting gun slinger could.
Thunder Force – April 9
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy go from childhood besties to partners in crime fighting with a little help from science.
Family Reunion (Season 3) – April 5
Tia Mowry, Loretta Devine, and Anthony Alabi return for another look at what happens when a Seattle family returns to their small town Southern roots.
Coded Bias – April 5
MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini speaks out about the inability of artificial intelligence to accurately distinguish between faces with darker skin tones in this chilling documentary. She is joined by other voices in STEM highlighting the potential dangers of inherent bias seeping into artificial intelligence.
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! – April 14
Star Jamie Foxx’s real life relationship with his daughter and go-to Oscars date inspired this fun comedy about a single dad and cosmetics owner constantly embarrassing his child. Corrine Fox’s serves as an executive producer and it was created by The Jamie Foxx show alum Bentley Kyle Evans.
Shadow and Bone – April 23
Jesper Fahey stars in this fantasy series about dark forces conspiring against the potential of a lone soldier’s ability to unite mankind.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines – April 30