What’s New And Black On Netflix In June

Fresh off the release of popular shows such as Ozark and Stranger Things, Netflix is bringing in the month of June with some nostalgic comedy shows, plenty of stand-up specials, and some classics in Black culture.

This June, films such as Soul Plane and The Player’s Club will be available to stream on the 1st. Later this month you can check out the powerful documentary Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, followed by the second and third seasons of the Nickelodeon sketch series All That, and its hilarious spin-off Kenan & Kel.

Yuri Marçal and Snoop Dogg provide subscribers with traditional stand-up content, and Idris Elba gives a critically acclaimed performance as the revolutionary and political leader Nelson Mandela in the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Check out what’s new and black on Netflix this month.

01 ‘Soul Plane’ – 6/1 Kevin Hart has his breakout role in this hilarious comedy. 02 ‘The Player’s Club’ – 6/1 Written and directed by Ice Cube, this film starts LisaRaye, Bernie Mac, Jamie Foxx and Monica Calhoun. 03 ‘Hustle’ – 6/8 Queen Latifah stars in this sports-based movie alongside Adam Sandler. 04 ‘Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration’ – 6/9 05 ‘Trees of Peace’ – 6/10 Four women from different backgrounds bond during the Rwandan genocide. 06 ‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ – 6/13 Jeffrey Robinson tells the story of racism in America from slavery to modern day struggles. 07 ‘Halftime’ – 6/14 J. Lo reflects on her life and career in this documentary. 08 ‘The Mole: Seasons 3 – 4’ – 6/14 Hosted by Ahmad Rashād, this celebrity competition show contained many of yesterday’s most famous people. 09 ‘Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2’ – 6/16 Starring Asiahn Bryant as the voice of Karma, this show is fun for the entire family. 10 ‘Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special’ – 6/16 Spearheaded by the Westcoast legend, this special will feature Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Sommore and others. 11 ‘You Don’t Know Me’ – 6/17 This gritty thriller stars Samuel Adewunmi, Sophie Wilde and Bukky Bakray. 12 ‘CIVIL’ – 6/19 Civil centers around the life of Ben Crump. 13 ‘All That’: Seasons 2-3 – 6/21 Nickelodeon’s popular sketch show launched the career of several of today’s stars. 14 ‘Kenan & Kel’ Seasons 1 – 2 – 6/21 Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell shine in this 90s sitcom. 15 ‘Sing 2’ – 6/24 Pharrell and Letitia Wright star as the voices of Alfonso and Nooshy, respectively. 16 ‘The Man From Toronto’ – 6/24 This action comedy features Kevin Hart in the starring role. 17 ‘Beauty’ – 6/29 Written by Lena Waithe, this film features Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito. 18 ‘The Upshaws, Season 2’ – 6/29 The Upshaws goes into its second season on Netflix. 19 ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ – 6/30 Idris Elba gives an amazing performance in 2013’s Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.