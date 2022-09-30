What’s New And Black On Netflix In October

The fall season brings things like cooler weather, autumn leaves, Halloween, and of course – pumpkin spice flavored foods. So, on those chilly days when you want to stay warm and cozy, there are a bunch of entertaining shows, docs, and movies more than capable of keeping your attention.
In October you can catch Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Danny Glover in the 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Color Purple. Also available are two documentaries focusing on the late Toni Morrison and the 2008 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball squad, respectively, as well as the premiere of From Scratch, a romance series starring Zoe Saldaña. If you’re in a frightful mood for Halloween, Curse of the Bridge Hollow and the animated flick Wendell & Wildwill hit this DSP in a few weeks.
Take a look at what’s new and Black on Netflix this month.
01
Any Given Sunday – (10/1)
Starring Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Lela Rochon, Bill Bellamy and more, this graphic sports movie from Oliver Stone gives an inside scoop on the lives of professional football players.
02
Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, & Thirteen – (10/1)
All three films in the Ocean’s franchise will be available on the first of the month. It stars Don Cheadle and the late Bernie Mac alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.
03
The Rush Hour Trilogy
Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan team up in the action-packed buddy comedy franchise.
04
The Color Purple (10/1)
Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Danny Glover star in Steven Spielberg’s film about a Southern woman struggling to find her identity.
05
Walking Tall (10/1)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in this action movie about a retired soldier returning home to a world that’s changed beyond recognition.
06
60 Days In: Atlanta (10/1)
See A&E’s documentary about Fulton County Jail inmates in Atlanta.
07
Nailed It (10/5)
Hosted by Nicole Byer, the Emmy-nominated series is back as Halloween approaches. Featuring surprises from some favorite Netflix shows – Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher, this year’s desserts are scarier than ever.
08
The Redeem Team (10/7)
This Netflix original documentary tells the story of the 2008 Olympics to win the Olympics Men’s Basketball.
09
The Curse of Bridge Hollow (10/14)
A father, played by Marlon Wayans, and his teenage daughter, played by Priah Ferguson, are forced to team up and save their town.
10
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (10/16)
Late author Toni Morrison talks about life and writing in this documentary exploring the ways her work reflects themes of race and American history.
11
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (10/17)
The new season features familiar faces like Michelle Obama, along with other food enthusiasts from around the world.
12
The School for Good and Evil (10/19)
Kerry Washington stars in this new fantasy movie about two best friends battling each other in an enchanted school. Based on the book by Soman Chainani.
13
From Scratch (10/21)
Romance series starring Zoe Saldaña about an American woman falling in love with a man she meets while in Italy.
14
Drink Masters (10/28)
Comedian Tone Bell serves as one of the hosts of this competition show where 12 of the world’s most innovative mixologists infuse, stir and blend their way through a series of high-stakes cocktail challenges to win a life-changing prize and the title of The Ultimate Drink Master.
15
Wendell & Wild (10/28)
See Key & Peele star in this animated movie from esteemed director Henry Selick. It follows two demons who are attempting to move over the land of the living.