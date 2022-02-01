What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

Netflix

This month on Netflix the streaming service is serving controversy filled documentaries, cutesy rom-coms, silly bro comedies, classic slasher flickers, and sweet cartoons.

See a beloved comedian and a prayerful pop star play together in a crass satire, and a rap star win our hearts in a holiday flick. Watch one of our favorite convicts spend some quality time with social media’s Queen of the finesse. Join one of our favorite R&B singers as she works with two of her friends to build a business they can be proud of.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS (L TO R) DION JOHNSTONE as ERIK in episode 101 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2020

Follow the journey of a child of the civil rights legacy from a dissatisfied mall employee into an international superstar, run from a leather covered psycho, march through the dessert to protect mankind from itself, or leap into the future with a group of literal space cadets.

See what is new and Black on Netflix this month below.