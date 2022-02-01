What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

This month on Netflix the streaming service is serving controversy filled documentaries, cutesy rom-coms, silly bro comedies, classic slasher flickers, and sweet cartoons.
See a beloved comedian and a prayerful pop star play together in a crass satire, and a rap star win our hearts in a holiday flick. Watch one of our favorite convicts spend some quality time with social media’s Queen of the finesse. Join one of our favorite R&B singers as she works with two of her friends to build a business they can be proud of.
Follow the journey of a child of the civil rights legacy from a dissatisfied mall employee into an international superstar, run from a leather covered psycho, march through the dessert to protect mankind from itself, or leap into the future with a group of literal space cadets.
See what is new and Black on Netflix this month below.
01
The Book Of Eli – 2/1
A solo warrior strives to save humanity from itself.
Warner Brothers
02
Raising Dion – 2/1
Raising Dion. (L to R) Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza in episode 206 of Rai Netflix
Raising Dion. (L to R) Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza in episode 206 of Rai Netflix
03
Anaconda – 2/1
Ice Cube and J.Lo head to the jungle.
Sony Pictures
04
Countdown – (2/1)
Jordan Calloway, Tichina Arnold, Louisa Abernathy and Jonny Berryman appear in this creepy technology centered thriller.
STX Films
05
New Year’s Eve – (2/1)
Common, Ludacris, Halle Berry, and Michael Mandell are part of this sweeping ensemble cast.
New Line Cinema
06
That’s My Boy – (2/1)
Ciara and Luenell appear in this silly satire.
Sony Pictures
07
The Lucky One – (2/1)
Robert Hayes and Sharon Conley appear in this Nicholas Sparks adaptation.
Warner Brothers
08
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – (2/1)
Tyrese returns as Sergeant Epps who is now USAF Chief Master in this sequel.
Paramount Pictures
09
Kid Cosmic – (2/2)
Cree Summer, Kim Yarbrough, Phil LaMarr, and Amanda Céline Miller voice characters in this animated series.