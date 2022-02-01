What’s New And Black On Netflix In February
This month on Netflix the streaming service is serving controversy filled documentaries, cutesy rom-coms, silly bro comedies, classic slasher flickers, and sweet cartoons.

See a beloved comedian and a prayerful pop star play together in a crass satire, and a rap star win our hearts in a holiday flick. Watch one of our favorite convicts spend some quality time with social media’s Queen of the finesse. Join one of our favorite R&B singers as she works with two of her friends to build a business they can be proud of.

SWEET MAGNOLIAS (L TO R) DION JOHNSTONE as ERIK in episode 101 of SWEET MAGNOLIAS Cr. ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX © 2020

Follow the journey of a child of the civil rights legacy from a dissatisfied mall employee into an international superstar, run from a leather covered psycho, march through the dessert to protect mankind from itself, or leap into the future with a group of literal space cadets.

See what is new and Black on Netflix this month below.

01
The Book Of Eli – 2/1
A solo warrior strives to save humanity from itself.
Warner Brothers
02
Raising Dion – 2/1
Raising Dion. (L to R) Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza in episode 206 of Rai Netflix
Raising Dion. (L to R) Gavin Munn as Jonathan King, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza in episode 206 of Rai Netflix
03
Anaconda – 2/1
Ice Cube and J.Lo head to the jungle.
Sony Pictures
04
Countdown – (2/1)
Jordan Calloway, Tichina Arnold, Louisa Abernathy and Jonny Berryman appear in this creepy technology centered thriller.
STX Films
05
New Year’s Eve – (2/1)
Common, Ludacris, Halle Berry, and Michael Mandell are part of this sweeping ensemble cast.
New Line Cinema
06
That’s My Boy – (2/1)
Ciara and Luenell appear in this silly satire.
Sony Pictures
07
The Lucky One – (2/1)
Robert Hayes and Sharon Conley appear in this Nicholas Sparks adaptation.
Warner Brothers
08
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – (2/1)
Tyrese returns as Sergeant Epps who is now USAF Chief Master in this sequel.
Paramount Pictures
09
Kid Cosmic – (2/2)
Cree Summer, Kim Yarbrough, Phil LaMarr, and Amanda Céline Miller voice characters in this animated series.
Netflix
10
Murderville- (2/3)
Murder meets improv.
Murderville. Marshawn Lynch in of Murderville. Cr. Darren Michaels/Netflix © 2022
11
Sweet Magnolias – (2/4)
Heather Headley and Dion Johnstone appear in this cute series about friendship and business.
Cr. Richard Ducree/Netflix © 2021
12
Ridley Jones – (2/5)
Yvette Nicole Brown, John Eric Bentley, and Amari McCoy appear in this animated series from the creator of Doc McStuffins.
Netflix
13
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? – (2/8)
The infamous funny woman discusses Reaganomics, religion, and the art of the hustle.
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Ms. Pat in Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2022
14
Inventing Anna – 2/11
Laverne Cox and Alexis Floyd appear in this con caper from Shonda Rhimes.
Cr. Aaron Epstein/Netflix © 2021
15
Erax – (2/17)
A sleepover takes a supernatural turn creatures escape from the book selected for story time.
Tall Girl 2 (L-R) Rico Paris as Schnipper, Clara Wilsey as Kimmy. Cr. Scott Saltzman/Netflix
16
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – (2/16)
Visit the world of Kanye West.
Netflix
17
Netflix
18
Texas Chainsaw Massacre – (2/18)
Jacob Latimore stars as Dante and Jessica Allain appears in this next chapter of the Leatherface saga.
Cr. Yana Blajeva / ©2021 Legendary, Courtesy of Netflix
19
Space Force (Season 2) – 2/18
Tawny Newsome returns as Captain Angela Ali.
Netfix
20
The Cuphead Show! – (2/18)
Tru Valentino stars and Wayne Brady appears in this group of animated adventures through Inkwell Isles.
The Cuphead Show! (L to R) Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman in The Cuphead Show! Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022
21
Race: Bubba Wallace – (2/22)
Learn about the famed NASCAR driver.
Race: Bubba Wallace. Bubba Wallace in Race: Bubba Wallace. Cr. Netflix © 2022
22
A Madea Homecoming – (2/25)
Family secrets are uncovered after Mabel’s clan comes together to celebrate a graduation.
Netflix

