What To Watch During Black History Month

Photo Credit: FG Trade

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Too often, the contributions of African Americans have been minimized, misrepresented, or erased altogether. That’s why preserving our stories matters. They document where we’ve been, honor what we’ve built, and give the next generation a clear understanding of what came before them. For decades, books carried that responsibility, but since the early 20th century, film and television have become just as vital; capturing our history, culture, and imagination in new and creative ways.

On screen, those stories take many forms. Some revisit pivotal chapters in the fight for civil rights, while others spotlight the music, artistry, and everyday resilience that shape Black life across generations. Together, they offer entertainment, of course, but they also create context, especially for younger audiences. These projects remind us that progress didn’t happen by accident, and that joy and pain can sometimes exist side by side.

This Black History Month, Paramount+’s Black Voices collection brings those moments into focus with a lineup that spans biopics, documentaries, dramas, and limited series. Whether you’re revisiting cinematic staples or discovering a piece of history for the first time, these titles highlight the people and events that continue to shape the present.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Dreamgirls (2006)

Adapted from the 1981 Broadway musical of the same name, Dreamgirls is an ode to the iconic Motown record label, along with its superstar act The Supremes. The story traces the evolution of R&B music during the civil rights era—and the years that followed—through the experiences of a Detroit girl group known as “The Dreams.” The film features an ensemble cast, starring Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson (in her acting debut), Eddie Murphy, Beyoncé Knowles, Danny Glover, and more.

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Selma (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay, this film is the powerful true story of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he leads a historic march from Selma to Montgomery, an act that would eventually lead to the passing of The Voting Rights Act of 1965. Selma stars David Oyelowo as Dr. King, with supporting performances from Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey, André Holland, and Tessa Thompson, among others. John Legend and Common’s record “Glory” won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures. Directed by Denzel Washington from a screenplay by August Wilson.

Fences (2016)

Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, the film adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows former baseball player Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) as he fights to provide for his family while he faces obstacles both inward and external. Directed by Washington, Viola Davis delivers an Academy Award winning turn as Troy’s wife, Rose.

Paramount+

Burn Motherf*cker, Burn (2017)

Over 30 years ago, Los Angeles reached a boiling point following the acquittal of four police officers who brutally beat Rodney King. This explosive documentary takes a look at the history of the city’s racial injustice, along with the complex dynamic between Black residents and the LAPD, and how these all led to the uprising on April 29, 1992.

Courtesy of Showtime

Shut Up and Dribble (2018)

This three-part documentary provides a look into the evolving role of Black athletes in today’s social and political climate. Shut Up and Dribble also chronicles the modern history of the National Basketball Association and how athletes like Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and more, have stepped outside of their roles on the court to use their influence to help enact change.

Showtime Networks

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown chronicles the story of the iconic label, beginning with the company’s inception in Detroit in 1958, up until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. From acts like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Isley Brothers to Boyz II Men and Brandy, Motown stands as one of the greatest music imprints ever.

Paramount

The Green Book (2019)

Directed by Yoruba Richen, this Smithsonian Channel documentary examines the history of The Negro Motorist Green Book. It explores how the book assisted African-Americans in finding businesses, hotels, and restaurants while traveling in the deep South. The acclaimed film of the same name was released a year prior, drawing renewed interest in the guide.

Courtesy of Showtime

The One and Only Dick Gregory (2021)

As one of the greatest comedians of all-time, Dick Gregory left a greater impression on the world around him due to his activism. The documentary The One and Only Dick Gregory highlights the life and career of the man who was just as fearless as he was funny. Directed by Andre Gaines, Kevin Hart and Lena Waithe additionally serve as executive producers of the project.

Paramount+

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023)

After the 2021 film The Harder They Fall, audiences everywhere wanted to know more about the notable Black figures who occupied the Wild West. One of those people, Bass Reeves, is the subject of this Paramount+ Original; starring David Oyelowo as the show’s titular character. It follows Reeves’ journey from slavery to becoming one of the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals in the country.

Paramount Pictures

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch shine as Bob and Rita Marley, respectively, in this biopic of a cultural icon. In One Love, viewers can witness the story of Bob Marley as he takes his message of love, peace, and unity from Jamaica to the rest of the world.