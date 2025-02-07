What To Expect At The 2025 Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

From the biggest names in football to the most powerful voices in music, the 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration brought all of our faves together on one stage for an uplifting evening of joy and praise ahead of the world’s biggest annual sporting event.

As the only inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl weekend, the annual Soulful Celebration has beautifully captured the hearts of millions through the shared love of music, faith and football. Taking place at the historic Mahalia Jackson Theater in the heart of New Orleans, this year’s hosts are none other than NOLA’s very own “Lady of 106” Rocsi Diaz and comedian Bill Bellamy.

“I’m home. This is where I’m from. I’m happy. I’m just here to make sure [Bill] has a good time,” Diaz exclusively tells ESSENCE at the Soulful Celebration’s red carpet.

The Big Easy is the 11-time host of the Super Bowl, tying the record with the city of Miami. Former Danity Kane member, Dawn Richard, shared the excitement that most, if not all New Orleanians do about having the city’s story shared on an international stage. “It should always be this. It should always be New Orleans. It’s only one of us, and no one does it like we do here. We own [our] stories, and we wear them beautifully.”

Viewers were immediately immersed into the flyness that is New Orleans with an opening performance featuring Master P, Big Freedia and Trombone Shorty. The NOLA flavor didn’t stop there, with Grammy-winning artist Lucky Daye taking stage later in the evening. And it’s safe to say he is still not over bringing home Grammy gold for the second time. “It’s very special to come to my hometown right after winning [another] Grammy just to say, ‘hey y’all, I brought one home.’ To be the biggest R&B artist in Louisiana right now is an honor.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Muni Long (L) and Yolanda Adams perform onstage during the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at Mahalia Jackson Theater on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Fans can also look forward to two duets from songstresses Yolanda Adams and Muni Long, as well as the multi-talented vocal powerhouses that are Jonathan McReynolds and Tori Kelly, featuring the NFL Players Choir. If that wasn’t enough, there was a must-see performance from the legendary Isley Brothers.

The NFL Players Choir is an added bonus and highly anticipated highlight of each year’s celebration. The choir features a mix of current and former players who never fail to deliver a moving musical performance that celebrates the power of faith and unity. Several of them expressed how much they look forward to the chance to sing their hearts out on the global stage year after year. “It’s about giving praise and honor first and foremost, then it’s about us coming together as brothers off the field.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 05: Jonathan McReynolds (L), Tori Kelly (R), and the NFL Players Choir perform onstage during the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration at Mahalia Jackson Theater on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Some NFL players, like the Indianapolis Colts’ E.J. Speed, say while they don’t have the pipes to be a part of the choir, it still means everything to them to be a part of a jam-packed evening. “I can’t sing,” Speed said with a laugh, “but there’s still a lot of great people here to celebrate faith and football with.”

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is also an opportunity for NFL players to receive some much-deserved recognition. This year’s honorees include the New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan; the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Verse and Cobie Durant; the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels; and NFL Hall of Famer and recipient of the Lifetime of Inspiration Award, Michael Strahan.

Daniels caught the eye of millions of football fans as the quarterback responsible for leading the Commanders to the NFC championship his first year in the league. He was recently, and unsurprisingly, named as Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Rookie of the Year, and in addition, he is also the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’s Faith in Action Award recipient. “The feeling is indescribable. All I can say is it’s a blessing to be in this position,” Daniels shares. “Going to LSU down the road, it’s now a full circle moment being [honored] in New Orleans for the Super Bowl after my rookie year.

All eyes still remain on the rematch between Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While NFL fans are split between who they are cheering on for Sunday’s game, the overall sentiment from Super Bowl Soulful Celebration should be no secret: we are rooting for everybody Black (thank you, Issa Rae).

The 26th Annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration premieres in primetime on FOX this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Following the premiere, the special will also be available on demand via FS1, FOX Sports, FOX Soul and Tubi.