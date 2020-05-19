Wendy Williams To Take Hiatus For Graves Disease Treatment

Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime diva duties due to Graves’ disease.

According to Variety, Williams has been experiencing symptoms of fatigue and will be going on hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show to focus on her health.

The talk show host had been helming The Wendy Williams Show from her home since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to shut down production for the protection of herself and the crew.

The choice to temporarily step down and focus on treatment was part of a preventive strategy developed by Williams and her doctor to stave off more serious symptoms of the autoimmune disease.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 16: Television personality Wendy Williams speaks onstage during her celebration of 10 years of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ at The Buckhead Theatre on August 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” said a spokesperson for the show.

While she recuperates the show will air a series of reruns.

During a previous struggle with Graves’ disease she had a variety of star-studded hosts including Nick Cannon, Keke Palmer, and Sherri Shepard fill her slot. No information has been released about the length of Williams’ hiatus or if any plans for alternate hosts are being considered.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘Wendy@Home’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow,” said the spokesperson.

Get well soon, Wendy!