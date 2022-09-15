WATCH: Zoe Saldaña Shines In Netflix’s New Limited Series ‘From Scratch’

Netflix has released the official trailer for its new limited series titled From Scratch, starring Zoe Saldaña.

Based on the best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke, the eight-episode series follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler – played by Saldaña- an American student studying abroad in Italy, where she eventually falls for a Sicilian chef. The two encounter several obstacles during their romantic endeavors, but they soon find out that the power of true love can conquer all things.

Courtesy of Netflix

Written and created by Tembi and Attica Locke, From Scratch will feature direction from Nzingha Stewart and Dennie Gordon. In addition to Saldaña, From Scratch stars Eugenio Mastrandrea, Danielle Deadwyler, Keith David, Judith Scott, Kellita Smith, Lucia Sardo, Paride Benassai, and Roberta Rigano.

Saldaña and the Locke sisters will serve as executive producers for the Netflix series alongside Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Richard Abate, Jermaine Johnson, and Will Rowbotham. Attica Locke is also the showrunner and Hello Sunshine, Cinestar, and 3 Arts Entertainment will executive produce.

From Scratch. (L to R) Jonathan Del Arco as David, Peter Mendoza as Andreas, Jonathan Dylan King as Silvio, Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler, Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano, Rodney Gardiner as Preston in episode 106 of From Scratch. Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2022

From Scratch premieres Friday, October 21 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.