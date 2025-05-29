BET+ Unveils Official Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas, 2025. Courtesy of BET+.

The official trailer for TYLER PERRY’S DIVORCED SISTAS has arrived, teasing fans with a dynamic new chapter in the SISTAS universe. Streaming exclusively on BET+ starting Tuesday, June 10—following a sneak peek preview on BET after the 2025 BET Awards—this original series brings fresh energy to the beloved franchise.

TYLER PERRY’S DIVORCED SISTAS follows five close friends—Rasheda (LeToya Luckett), Geneva (Khadeen Indréa), Naomi (Porscha Coleman), Tiffany (Briana Price), and Bridgette (Jennifer Sears)—as they confront love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Through divorce, marriage, and dating challenges, the series examines the resilience of sisterhood and the complexities that come with it. The ensemble cast also features RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr., and Robert Christopher Riley.

With new episodes dropping weekly on BET+, fans can catch Episode 2 premiering Thursday, June 12.

Take a look at the trailer for Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas below.