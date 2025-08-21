WATCH: Season 2 Of Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’ Turns Up The Heat

Courtesy of Netflix

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Tyler Perry is back with more twists, secrets, and power plays as Beauty in Black returns for its highly anticipated second season this fall. The drama series, created, written, executive produced, and directed by Perry, drops Part 1 on September 11, 2025, with eight all-new episodes that dive deeper into the tangled lives of the Bellarie family.

At the center of the storm is Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), the former Chicago club dancer who is now stepping fully into her role as the wife of businessman Horace Bellarie (Ricco Ross). With that union comes new authority — and new enemies — as she takes her place as the woman leading the powerful Beauty in Black cosmetics empire. But as the explosive Season 2 trailer makes clear, the Bellarie name comes with its share of danger, betrayal, and blood-deep vendettas. In this world, there’s nothing quite as fierce as a scorned ex or an old rival looking for payback.

Beauty In Black. (L to R) George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 207 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

“By the end of the season, Kimmie is on the verge of discovering a whole new level of power,” Williams said in an interview with Tudum.

“We left fans on the edge of their seats at the end of Season 1, and we’re thrilled to continue Kimmie’s journey as she steps into her power as the newest member of the Bellarie family,” Perry told Tudum. “Kimmie exemplifies the spirit of never underestimating the underdog, and I can’t wait for fans to continue to see her story unfold. If you thought Season 1 was a wild ride, you’re not ready for Season 2.”

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Bailey Tippen as Sylvie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 202 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025

Alongside Williams and Ross, the returning cast includes Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Debbi Morgan, with guest appearances from Bailey Tippen, Randall J. Bacon, Greg Clarkson, and more.

From boardroom battles to family feuds, Season 2 promises to raise the stakes higher than ever. Until the new season premieres, fans can watch the official trailer and view newly released key art for a first look at what’s to come.