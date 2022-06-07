First Look: Watch The Trailer For New Series From Amazon Studios, ‘A League Of Their Own’

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Today, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television released the trailer for their upcoming series, A League of Their Own, premiering on August 12.

Based on a story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele, A League of Their Own puts a unique spin on Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic of the same name, telling the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. In its eight episode season, the show will take a deeper look at race and sexuality, chronicling the journey of a whole new cast of characters as they attempt to navigate the difficulties associated with baseball, life and womanhood.

The highly anticipated series stars the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood recipient Chanté Adams, Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey as Beverly. According to Variety, Rosie O’Donnell, who played in the original League of Their Own, is also slated for a guest appearance during the first season.

A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in collaboration with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created, and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, along with Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff serving as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel, A League of Their Own will debut exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, August 12.

Watch the trailer for A League of Their Own below.