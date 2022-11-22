WATCH: Hulu Releases Trailer For New Dating Show Hosted By Taye Diggs

Hulu has released the first look for a new dating show hosted by Taye Diggs titled, Back in the Groove.

The eight-episode series will follow three women in their 40s seeking to get out of their respective comfort zones and build relationships with men half their age. The title and premise of the show is a play on the 1998 film adaption of How Stella Got Her Groove Back in which Diggs made his film debut alongside ESSENCE cover star Angela Bassett.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taye Diggs poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jillian Clark via Getty Images)

The leads for the upcoming reality series are Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta; Steph, 41, from Miami, and Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles.

This first season will be set at The Groove Hotel, a resort on an island in the Dominican Republic. The four-night premiere will debut with two episodes on December 5, with two additional episodes streaming on Hulu each day through December 8.

The show marks the first unscripted Hulu Original series under the Walt Disney Television Alternative Banner. It’s executive produced by Diggs, showrunner Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, and Shannon Stoeke.

Check out the trailer for the series below.