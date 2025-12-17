New Films And Specials To Watch This Holiday Season

Photo Credit: Igor Suka / Getty Images

The holidays tend to arrive with two guarantees—a packed calendar and the sudden need for something easy to watch when the day finally slows down. This year’s slate of seasonal films and specials understands that mood.

There’s no shortage of holiday storytelling this time around. The Lifetime network leans into relationship messiness and second chances, with stories about family expectations, old friendships, and unlikely romances. Music fans aren’t left out either. NBC’s Motown celebration and ABC’s Jingle Ball bring two very different kinds of energy, and both work whether you’re watching closely or letting them play in the background.

Altogether, this lineup feels realistic about how people actually watch TV in December. Some nights call for romance, others need jokes or music or noise. Below, you’ll find something for all of it.

Christmas Everyday (Lifetime)

Premiered last month, Christmas Everyday stars Brandy as Fancy, a woman trying to keep her late father’s holiday traditions alive while her family spins into chaos. A wedding, a growing crush on a contractor, and plenty of emotional baggage complicate things fast. Co-starring her daughter Sy’Rai Smith, it’s a warm, faith-leaning holiday watch that plays best with cocoa in hand.

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (Prime Video)

Now streaming, Finding Joy follows Joy, a talented New York fashion designer whose career and love life both feel stalled. A holiday trip to Colorado chasing a crush quickly goes off the rails, leaving her stranded in the snow and unexpectedly rescued by Ridge. What starts as bad timing turns into a reset. It’s light, romantic, and built for viewers who like their holiday stories cozy with a little chaos.

Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (Lifetime)

This holiday rom-com stars Kiki Layne and Etienne Maurice as a reserved professor whose harmless lie about having a boyfriend spirals into full-blown family festivities. The catch? Her fake partner is unconscious, and the doctor overseeing his care is her very real ex. Awkward, charming, and built on messy timing, it’s a cozy watch with just enough romantic chaos.

The Christmas Showdown (Lifetime)

Starring Amber Stevens West and Corbin Reid as former best friends turned professional rivals. When both women return home down on their luck, they end up competing for the same Christmas Eve event gig. Old tension resurfaces fast, but Loretta Devine keeps the pressure high. Festive, competitive, and fueled by unresolved history.

Very Merry Mystery (Lifetime)

A small-town Christmas party turns into something far messier than planned. When a powerful local businesswoman vanishes during a holiday murder mystery game, Goldfern’s favorite salon owner (Ashleigh Murray) finds herself solving a real crime. Her partner in sleuthing? Her boyfriend, a newly minted detective played by Tristan Mack Wilds.

A Motown Christmas (NBC)

Holiday music doesn’t get more timeless than this. Hosted by Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey, NBC’s two-hour concert special pulls from Motown’s deep catalog while welcoming newer voices into the mix. Expect performances from legends like Gladys Knight and The Temptations alongside Ashanti, Andra Day, Jamie Foxx, and more, plus a special appearance from the MJ the Musical cast. Originally aired on December 9, the encore is set for December 17.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 (ABC)

The holiday season gets loud in the best way with this annual hit-packed concert event. Airing tonight at 8/7c, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 brings a stacked lineup to primetime, with performances from BigXthaPlug, BossMan DLow, Jermaine Dupri, Kehlani, Lil Jon, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, and more. It’s festive, fast-moving, and built for anyone who wants their Christmas with a bassline.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas (NBC)

If your holiday humor leans a little unhinged, this one’s for you. Airing Thursday, December 18 at 9/8c, A Saturday Night Live Christmas pulls together two hours of the show’s most memorable seasonal sketches, musical moments, and chaotic characters. Expect familiar faces, perfectly timed absurdity, and jokes that somehow still land years later. It’s comfort viewing for anyone who likes their Christmas with punchlines instead of carols.