WATCH: HBO Releases The Official Trailer For Season 4 Of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Photo Credit: Tina Thorpe

HBO has released a trailer for season four of the critically-acclaimed A Black Lady Sketch Show. Created and executive produced by Robin Thede, the series consists of a main cast starring women of color, and highlights the creative minds of the show’s writing room.

Since its debut in August of 2019, Thede’s brainchild earned 13 Emmy nominations and three wins, the awards for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming – which the series has won 2021 and 2022 – as well as Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.

This season, Thede, along with Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend will deliver a brand new batch of hilarious sketches to audiences worldwide. The fourth installment of the show also features DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, in addition to guest stars such as alongside guest stars like Kel Mitchell, Kym Whitley, Issa Rae, Gina Torres, D-Nice, Jay Ellis, Debra Wilson, Omarion, Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Kyla Pratt, Sam Richardson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jackée Harry, Tank, and many more.

Visibly absent from this year’s cast is Ashley Nicole Black, who exited the show after Season 3, can now be seen in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey from Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. “I am so happy that the fantastic @blackladysketch team will be back for a new season! I love these ladies and the whole team, and I can’t wait to see what the new cuties get up to,” Black wrote on Twitter last October. “While I made the difficult decision to leave the show, I CANT WAIT to watch what they come up with!” Ahead of Season 4, Thede spoke highly of her castmates, both old and new.

“We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy-winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness. Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians! They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can’t wait to introduce the world to them!”

The Primetime Emmy Award-winning series returns on April 14. The season will run for six episodes, with new episodes airing Fridays at 11 pm EST.

Take a look at the trailer below.