In an exclusive conversation with ESSENCE, Patina Miller opened up about the evolution of Raquel “Raq” Thomas as Power Book III: Raising Kanan heads into its highly anticipated fourth season. With Kanan stepping further into independence, Miller spoke about a shifting mother-son dynamic rooted in both love and conflict.
WATCH: Patina Miller On Balancing Her Character Arc In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’
The talented actress breaks down the complexities of Raquel “Raq” Thomas ahead of the premiere of the popular STARZ drama.