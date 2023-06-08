WATCH: Zoe Saldaña And Morgan Freeman Star In Paramount+’s ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming spy thriller series Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña.

According to Variety, the news comes after the recent success of Saldaña’s films Avatar: The Way of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, this upcoming series will follow the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life during her tenure as an important CIA operative. The Lioness Program will also enlist an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to prevent the next major attack on the country.

In addition to Saldaña, the show also stars Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

The show is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

Special Ops: Lioness premieres on Paramount+ July 23.

Watch the trailer below.