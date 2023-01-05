First Look: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Harlem’

Courtesy of Prime Video

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Season 2 of Harlem. The highly anticipated second season of the comedy series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3.

From writer Tracy Oliver, the show’s sophomore season will pick up after last year’s finale. After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn.

Alongside Good, Byers, Shandai and Johnson, the cast also includes Tyler Lepley as Camille’s ex Ian, and recurring guest stars such as Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Elise Pruitt and Sullivan Jones as Jameson, and more. Its 10-episode inaugural season of Harlem highlighted the beauty of the big city, and the many experiences that Black women deal with in their thirties.

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed, and hysterical, Harlem and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, in a news release. “Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell. We look forward to following the Season Two journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way.”

The news that Harlem would be coming back for another season was first announced in February of 2022, with a message from the series’ cast and executive producers. Harlem is definitely coming back,” Pharrell Williams said in a previous statement. “My timeline has been crazy; people just eat it up. You ladies are beautiful; it’s really well done, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The second season of Harlem is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions. Alongside Oliver and Williams, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing also serve as executive producers, as well as 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, and i am OTHER’s Mimi Valdés.

See the official Season 2 trailer below.