Damson Idris in Warner Bros. ‘F1.’

Buckle up, because the first trailer for F1, the high-octane racing thriller has officially dropped. Starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, this new film takes audiences into the heart of Formula 1, delivering the speed, adrenaline, and intensity of the world’s most elite racing competition like never before.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, F1 blends Hollywood spectacle with real-life racing, shot on location at actual Grand Prix weekends. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a once-promising driver whose career was cut short in the ‘90s. Decades later, he’s pulled back into the sport by his former teammate, now struggling team owner Ruben Cervantes. Tasked with mentoring the team’s rising star, Joshua Pearce, Sonny soon realizes that redemption on the track comes at a price—and in Formula 1, even your teammate can be your fiercest rival.

Also starring Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia, F1 is set to deliver high-speed action, emotional stakes, and an unforgettable cinematic ride. With a pulse-pounding score by Hans Zimmer and stunning visuals shot by Claudio Miranda, this film is gearing up to be the event of the year.

F1 premieres in theaters and in IMAX on June 27, 2025 and internationally on June 25, 2025. Watch the first trailer below.