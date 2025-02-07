A Classic Character, A Bold New Vision: Morris Chestnut Brings ‘WATSON’ To Life

Morris Chestnut is taking on one of his most complex roles yet in WATSON, a fresh and gripping take on the Sherlock Holmes mythology. The CBS series, which premiered January 26, 2025, after the AFC Championship Game, blends medical drama with detective storytelling. Chestnut, playing Dr. John Watson, steps out of Sherlock’s shadow to lead his own investigations while battling the return of his greatest adversary, Moriarty.

“What initially drew me was the opportunity to be in this iconic mythology,” Chestnut shared. “Once I read the script, I was really excited. It was really strong.” Unlike past adaptations, this series tells the story from Watson’s perspective. “We’re not just doctors, we’re detectives,” he added. “We go out into the field to solve medical mysteries.”

With rich storytelling and high-stakes drama, Chestnut promises audiences an unforgettable ride: “It all leads to this epic kind of ending for the season.”

In an exclusive interview with ESSENCE, the actor shares what drew him to the role and how his portrayal will stand apart from past adaptations.