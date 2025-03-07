Since the first season of the STARZ drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, audiences worldwide have seen its lead character Kanan Stark—played by MeKai Curtis—grow from a mischievous adolescent to a feared crime boss on the precipice of taking over an entire city. Ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere, Curtis spoke to ESSENCE about the growth of Stark, what fans can expect from this year’s explosive new installment, and more.