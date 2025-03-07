Since the first season of the STARZ drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan, audiences worldwide have seen its lead character Kanan Stark—played by MeKai Curtis—grow from a mischievous adolescent to a feared crime boss on the precipice of taking over an entire city. Ahead of the show’s Season 4 premiere, Curtis spoke to ESSENCE about the growth of Stark, what fans can expect from this year’s explosive new installment, and more.
MeKai Curtis On The Growth And Development Of Kanan Stark
In season 4 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ the show’s lead character is stepping out on his own and facing new challenges.