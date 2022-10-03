WATCH: Marvel Releases New Trailer For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Today, Marvel Studios revealed the first official trailer for the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Set for release next month, the sequel to 2018’s blockbuster takes place following the death of their leader T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), as the kingdom of Wakanda prepares for a new threat from an underwater nation. During the two-minute video, Namor – the film’s main antagonist – can be heard saying: “Only the most broken people can be great leaders.”

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

The cast for Wakanda Forever includes Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, all reprising their roles from the franchise’s first installment. The sequel brings newcomers such as Tenoch Huerta, who plays the main antagonist Namor, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, who will debut as the young power-suited hero Ironheart, and Michaela Coel, the star of HBO’s I May Destroy You.

Back in July, Marvel Studios shared a teaser for the movie. At the same time, Hollywood Records shared a three-song EP called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Prologue.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 11, 2022. You can purchase tickets here. Take a look at the official trailer below.