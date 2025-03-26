As Suits LA continues to roll on NBC, actress Lex Scott Davis is stepping into a defining moment in her career as the sharp, savvy Erica Rollins. Landing the role was no small feat—after four in-person auditions and chemistry reads with co-star Stephen Amell, Davis says the journey to the part was both challenging and affirming. “I vividly remember waiting for my Uber outside of the casting office and taking a selfie because I wanted to remember that moment,” she tells ESSENCE. “And that was the moment I felt like it was mine.”

A former dancer who once majored in physical therapy, Davis made a bold pivot into acting after realizing performance was her true passion. She credits her mother, a paralegal in Baltimore, and actress Gina Torres’ portrayal of Jessica Pearson as key inspirations for shaping her approach to the role. Off-screen, Davis is building community through her Culver City creative space, Eagle Lab Studio, which she co-founded with her husband. For Davis, this chapter is about more than just landing a role—it’s about creating space, honoring the process, and staying rooted in purpose.