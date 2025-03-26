HomeEntertainment

WATCH: Lex Scott Davis Talks Her Turn in ‘Suits LA,’ And Trusting the Journey

From her dance roots to leading roles, the actress shares how discipline, purpose, and community shape everything she does.
By Okla Jones ·

As Suits LA continues to roll on NBC, actress Lex Scott Davis is stepping into a defining moment in her career as the sharp, savvy Erica Rollins. Landing the role was no small feat—after four in-person auditions and chemistry reads with co-star Stephen Amell, Davis says the journey to the part was both challenging and affirming. “I vividly remember waiting for my Uber outside of the casting office and taking a selfie because I wanted to remember that moment,” she tells ESSENCE. “And that was the moment I felt like it was mine.”

A former dancer who once majored in physical therapy, Davis made a bold pivot into acting after realizing performance was her true passion. She credits her mother, a paralegal in Baltimore, and actress Gina Torres’ portrayal of Jessica Pearson as key inspirations for shaping her approach to the role. Off-screen, Davis is building community through her Culver City creative space, Eagle Lab Studio, which she co-founded with her husband. For Davis, this chapter is about more than just landing a role—it’s about creating space, honoring the process, and staying rooted in purpose.