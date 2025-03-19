WATCH: Kerry Washington, Omar Sy And Method Man Star In ‘Shadow Force’ Trailer

Lionsgate has officially dropped the high-octane trailer for Shadow Force, the adrenaline-fueled action thriller starring Emmy winner Kerry Washington and Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film promises a pulse-pounding blend of explosive combat and emotional depth.

The trailer introduces Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), once the elite leaders of a covert multinational special forces unit known as Shadow Force. In order to protect their son, the couple disappears, hoping to escape their deadly past. But the past doesn’t forget. A relentless bounty is placed on their heads, forcing them into a desperate fight for survival as their former allies-turned-hunters close in.

With breathtaking stunts, intense combat sequences, and a gripping narrative, Shadow Force teases a film that’s equal parts action and heart. The supporting cast, including Mark Strong, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and Natalia Reyes, further amplifies the star power.

Set to hit theaters on May 2, Shadow Force is sure to be a contender for one of the most exciting films of the year. Take a look at the trailer below.