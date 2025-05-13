In Mufasa: The Lion King, Kelvin Harrison Jr. brings unexpected depth and vulnerability to Taka—the young lion who will one day become the infamous Scar. In conversation with ESSENCE, the New Orleans native opened up about the emotional weight of playing such a complex character, the joy of working under director Barry Jenkins, and the overwhelming fan response to the viral ballad “I Always Wanted a Brother.”

Now that the film is streaming on Disney+, Harrison reflects on how the role has changed his life and why Taka’s story—full of heart, hurt, and humanity—resonates so deeply. He also shares how his Crescent City roots helped shape his performance, grounding it in authenticity and soul. Whether it’s the character’s legacy or the film’s impact, the actor embraces the moment with gratitude in knowing that audiences can continue to return to this powerful story, and see it differently each time.