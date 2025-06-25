WATCH: Jurnee Smollett Brings The Heat In Apple TV+’s New Series, ‘Smoke’

In Apple TV+’s Smoke, Jurnee Smollett steps into the fire—literally and emotionally—as Michelle, a sharp but scarred investigator who joins Boston’s arson unit with more than just professional baggage.

In conversation with ESSENCE, the Emmy-nominated actress opens up about what drew her to the role, how she balanced Michelle’s toughness with her emotional wounds, and why the tension between Michelle and Dave (played by Taron Egerton) felt so electric on screen. From Dennis Lehane’s layered writing to the personal artifacts she imagined in Michelle’s apartment, Smollett approaches the role with the kind of depth and vulnerability that keeps audiences locked in.

Smoke premieres June 27 exclusively on Apple TV+.