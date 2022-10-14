WATCH: Jacob Latimore And Tosin Cole Shine In The First Trailer For ‘House Party’

Photo Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Today, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures shared the hilarious trailer for the upcoming House Party remake, slated for release on January 13.

Starring Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi, this reboot of a ‘90s classic tells the story of two friends named Damon and Kevin, who are out of money, down on their luck and about to lose the roofs over their heads. In addition to being freshly fired from their low-lift jobs as house cleaners, the pair need a quick money grab to make their increasing problems go away. They end up throwing an unforgettable house party for the ages – so prepare for loads of excitement, fun, and laughter.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The trailer features cameo appearances from some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment, and also includes an all-new original song “2 Step” from Def Jam’s 2 Chainz, from the film’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Directed by Calmatic, House Party was written by Jamal Olori & Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”) and produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of The SpringHill Company. Executive producers include Reginald Hudlin, Warrington Hudlin, Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson.

Take a look at the new trailer for House Party below.