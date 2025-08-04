WATCH: Spike Lee And Denzel Washington Reunite For ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Official Trailer

Denzel Washington in ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ (2025). Courtesy of A24.

Spike Lee has officially released the trailer for his latest crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. The film marks Lee and Washington’s fifth collaboration.

Set against the backdrop of a gritty New York City, Highest 2 Lowest is loosely inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 noir High and Low and reimagines Ed McBain’s novel The King’s Ransom through a modern lens. The story centers on a man caught between personal ambition and a life-altering moral dilemma. Though Ice Spice doesn’t appear in the trailer, the film marks her official feature debut, adding another layer of cultural intrigue to the cast.

Written by Alan Fox and produced by A24, Apple, and Lee’s 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, the film was shot across New York City stars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfanesh Hadera, and Ice Spice. The theatrical release is set for August 22, with a streaming debut on Apple TV+ beginning September 5.

With powerhouse performances, a timely moral narrative, and the unmistakable vision of Spike Lee, Highest 2 Lowest is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Take a look at the trailer below.