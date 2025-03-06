WATCH: Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For Quirky New Comedy, ‘Government Cheese’

Today, Apple TV+ has officially released the first trailer for its highly anticipated new comedy series, Government Cheese, giving audiences a surreal and nostalgic glimpse into the world of the Chambers family. Set to premiere globally on April 16, the ten-episode series kicks off with a four-episode debut, followed by weekly releases through May 28.

Starring and executive produced by David Oyelowo, Government Cheese blends offbeat humor with heartfelt family drama, all set against the colorful backdrop of the 1969 San Fernando Valley. The trailer introduces Hampton Chambers as a recently released ex-convict whose return home upends the unconventional family unit his wife Astoria and their two sons have built in his absence.

Alongside Oyelowo, the series boasts a dynamic ensemble cast, featuring acclaimed actors like Simone Missick, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, and John Ortiz, alongside rising stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Evan Ellison, London Garcia and Julien Heron.

From creators Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr, this show promises to be a bold, genre-bending exploration of family, resilience, and the pursuit of impossible dreams—no matter how absurd they may seem.

Take a look at the full trailer for Apple TV+’s Government Cheese below.