EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Trailer For New Netflix Film ‘Trees Of Peace’

Today, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming film Trees of Peace, written and directed by Alanna Brown.

In what will be Brown’s directorial debut, the film is inspired by a true story, and is an intense and beautiful journey that focuses on the importance of human connection.

“The Rwandan women who persevered beyond this genocide struck such a chord with me,” Brown stated. “Their story is specific, but the themes of inner turmoil and forgiveness are incredibly universal. I am grateful to Netflix for giving Trees of Peace the platform to touch so many people, which was the dream when I set out to make it eight years ago. Many thanks also to our unyielding producing team, led by Ron Ray, our phenomenal actors, and every department head, who were instrumental in bringing this story to light as powerfully as possible.”

After winning the top three jury prizes at the American Black Film Festival – including the John Singleton Award for “Best First Feature” – Trees of Peace was picked up by the popular digital streaming platform for worldwide distribution. When it premiered in 2021, the film received the top jury award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

“I haven’t stopped thinking about this film for over eight years, when I first read the real story that inspired it,” Brown said. “I wrote the script and molded the characters to reflect the true events of this genocide, as well as the collective spirit within all of us. Whether we’ve seen death or not, live in Rwanda or otherwise, many of the hopes, fears, losses, and triumphs in this story are universal.”

TREES OF PEACE (L to R) BOLANIE “BOLA” KOLEOSHO as MUTESI, CHARMAINE BINGWA as JEANETTE, ELAINE UMUHIRE as ANNICK, and ELLA CANNON as PEYTON in TREES OF PEACE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Prior to directing Trees of Peace, Brown adapted Sharon Guskin’s novel, The Forgetting Time for New Line Cinema, and rewrote the horror remake, Grave Hill. She also wrote on the first season of the STARZ series Blindspotting, and was named to the Black List, the Hit List, and the Young & Hungry List with her second feature script, Water Between Worlds, which she is set to direct.

“This film is packed with the contradictions at the core of our human struggle—and through it we encounter the tender balance of duality,” she added. “Darkness and light. Evil and innocence. Division and unity. Fear and love. Death and life. I believe, through every piece of dialogue and silence, conflict, and sisterhood, Annick, Mutesi, Jeanette, and Peyton shine as real, dimensional women and as warriors.”

Trees of Peace is slated for release June 10, 2022, on Netflix.