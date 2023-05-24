WATCH: Erika Alexander On Character Development And Cast Connection On ‘Run The World’ Season Two

In anticipation of the second season of Run The World, the iconic Erika Alexander sat down with ESSENCE to speak about how her character Barb, will develop fresh relationships, while strengthening old ones.

This season, Run the World will chronicle the new lives of Whitney, Renee and Sondi, in the aftermath of last year’s finale. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.

Run the World debuts Friday, May 26 at 9:30PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada on STARZ. On demand, it will premiere at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform across the UK and Brazil.

