WATCH: Dominique Thorne And Anthony Ramos Speak On Internal Conflict In Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’

In Marvel’s Ironheart, no character is simply good or evil—and that’s exactly what makes it compelling. In this exclusive conversation, ESSENCE spoke with Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos to explore the emotional complexity at the heart of the series. Thorne, who reprises her role as Riri Williams following her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opens up about her character’s journey as a young genius navigating power, purpose, and personal growth. Ramos, who plays Parker Robbins—better known as The Hood—discusses how his character’s struggles and vulnerabilities invite empathy, even as he steps into the story as a villain.

Set against the backdrop of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s evolving landscape, Ironheart blends tech, magic, and humanity in a way that challenges its characters and its audience alike. Airing on Disney+, the series marks the conclusion of Phase Five, bringing together a dynamic cast and creative team to tell a story rooted in conflict and connection.