WATCH: Netflix Releases The Moving Trailer For ‘DAUGHTERS’

Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix released the trailer for the highly anticipated, DAUGHTERS, a powerful and beautiful story that showcases the complexities and the importance of the relationship between Black girls and their fathers.

DAUGHTERS follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja’Ana as they prepare for a momentous Daddy Daughter Dance with their incarcerated fathers. Speaking openly about their aspirations, dreams, and the emotional toll of their fathers’ absence, compounded by the constraints of virtual visits, these girls reveal a profound wisdom and resilience beyond their years. As they navigate heartbreak, anger, and uncertainty, they seize a precious opportunity to forge connections. The film sheds light on the unforgiving barriers of the criminal justice system and emphasizes that the foundation of community healing lies within the family unit.

Prior to its upcoming release on August 14, the documentary won awards at the Sundance, Cinetopia, Bentonville, the Miami Film Festival, and the Sally Robinson Audience Award Feature awardee at the Full Frame Doc Festival.

Directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton, the film is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, alongside Patton, Pilar Savone, Joel Edgerton, Jessica Seinfeld, Hallee Adelman, Andrea van Beuren, Lydia Kives, J.M. Harper, Lance Acord, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Wendy Neu, Dom Thomas, Morgan Clement, Jessica Taneja, Bryn Mooser, Shane Riley, Harland Weiss, Donovan M. Boden, Isil Gilderdale, and Emily Harris. Lisa Mazzotta, Natalie Rae, Justin Benoliel, James Cunningham, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, and Laura Choi Raycroft will serve as producers.

DAUGHTERS will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Take a look at the trailer below.