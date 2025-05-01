WATCH: STARZ Drops New Trailer And Key Art For ‘BMF’ Season 4

Courtesy of STARZ.

Today, the STARZ network has officially released the high-octane trailer and striking key art for Season 4 of its hit drama BMF, which returns Friday, June 6. With new enemies, deeper betrayals, and a fractured brotherhood at its core, this season promises to be the most gripping yet.

Set in the 1990s, season four of BMF picks up as brothers Meech and Terry Flenory expand their criminal empire beyond Detroit, setting their sights on Atlanta’s booming hip-hop scene. With the launch of their new music label, the Flenory brothers aren’t just diversifying their business—they’re drawing more heat. As they grow their national footprint, the personal and professional tension between the siblings begins to reach a boiling point, threatening the very bond that built the Black Mafia Family.

The trailer reveals the return of some familiar faces—and the arrival of new threats. Emmy winner Michael Chiklis joins the cast as Agent Taylor, a relentless DEA officer determined to bring down BMF. Also making a shocking return is Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar, the Flenory brothers’ most unpredictable enemy, now joined by his cousin Alvin, played by Chappelle’s Show alum Donnell Rawlings.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. reprises his role as Meech, portraying the very man he’s named after, while Da’Vinchi returns as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Together, they face mounting pressure from law enforcement, rival crews, and each other. With the events of last season’s trip to Mexico still looming large, trust becomes scarce—and survival even more uncertain.

The newly released key art visually underscores the growing divide between the brothers. Featuring a sharp split down the center, the artwork reflects the widening gap in loyalty, vision, and ambition. As their empire expands, so does the emotional distance between them.

Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, BMF continues to blend raw storytelling with high-stakes drama. With Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, and a powerhouse production team behind it, season four promises to deliver an explosive chapter in the ongoing saga of one of America’s most infamous families.

BMF returns Friday, June 6 on STARZ. Episodes will stream weekly on Fridays via the STARZ app, and air at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the network’s linear platforms in the U.S. and Canada.