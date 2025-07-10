WATCH: Angela Barnes, Chinaka Hodge, And Ryan Coogler Discuss Season One Of ‘Ironheart’

In Marvel’s Ironheart, the world of technology collides with the supernatural, creating a fresh, dynamic chapter in the MCU. In this exclusive ESSENCE conversation, director Angela Barnes, series creator and head writer Chinaka Hodge, and executive producer Ryan Coogler break down the making of Season One and the creative vision behind it. The trio discusses what it meant to center a young Black woman—Riri Williams—on a hero’s journey that’s as personal as it is powerful.

Set in Chicago and following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart explores the tension between invention and identity, with Dominique Thorne reprising her role as Riri and leading a standout ensemble cast. As the final series in Phase Five of the MCU, Ironheart brings together themes of legacy, community, and innovation in unexpected ways.

Watch as Barnes, Hodge, and Coogler share how they built this world—and why stories like Ironheart matter now more than ever.