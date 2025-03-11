WATCH: The Stars Of AppleTV+’s ‘Dope Thief’ Discuss Building Chemistry On-Screen

Ahead of Dope Thief’s highly anticipated premiere on Apple TV+, stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura sat down with ESSENCE to discuss the intense, high-stakes world of the series—and how their on-screen partnership helped bring the gripping story to life.

Set in Philadelphia, Dope Thief follows two longtime friends who pose as DEA agents to rip off drug dealers, only to land themselves in far deeper trouble than they ever expected. For Henry, the role was an irresistible challenge, as his character, Ray, quickly finds himself in a dangerous web of crime and deception. Meanwhile, Moura, who plays Manny, opened up about the process of developing his character’s dynamic with Henry, revealing how their chemistry—both on and off-screen—helped elevate the series’ suspense and emotional core.