Exclusive: ‘Superstar: Aaliyah’ Chronicles The Life And Career Of A Beloved Artist

Photo by Catherine McGann/Getty Images

ABC News released the powerful trailer for the upcoming special titled Superstar: Aaliyah, which will center around the late singer and actress Aaliyah Haughton.

The hour-long primetime special explores the life, music and enduring impact of the R&B icon, and features interviews with those closest to Aaliyah, including music executive Damon Dash, her former boyfriend; Barry Hankerson, her manager and uncle; and recording engineer and producer Jimmy Douglass, and top artists who cite Aaliyah as an influence, including Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, and will.i.am, along with firsthand experiences with with Aaliyah from fashion designer Karl Kani, and designer and stylist Aleali May.

“From the moment I stepped foot on stage, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do. I have to do this – I’m happy doing this,” Haughton can be heard saying in the trailer’s opening moments. The footage also includes the best and most tragic times of the “I Need A Resolution” singer, in addition to focusing on the many artists she’s influenced, as well as her overarching legacy.

Superstar is produced by ABC News, with David Sloan serving as senior executive producer alongside Muriel Pearson as executive producer, and Gabriel Noble as a producer.

Superstar: Aaliyah airs Wednesday, June 14 (10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu.

Take a look at the trailer below.