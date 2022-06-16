Warner Bros. Announces Premiere Date For New Talk Series ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Today, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television debuts the key art for The Jennifer Hudson Show – which premieres on September 12 – and will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and several other networks.

Hosted by the multi-talented Jennifer Hudson, the new talk series has been fully cleared in over 95% of the U.S. Hudson, a two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, an Oscar-winning actress, and an Emmy Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson recently became the youngest female EGOT winner in history with her win as a producer for A Strange Loop, at this year’s Tony Awards.

Alongside Hudson, the highly-acclaimed team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent will serve as executive producers as well as showrunners. Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, with Shani Black will slated as the co-executive producer for the show.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Connelly and Lassner have each inked an overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and will develop, create, and produce other unscripted series for the studio.

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Check out the show’s website for all updates.