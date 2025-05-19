Vybz Kartel. Photo Credit: JLUESHOTYOU

After more than a decade away from the spotlight, Vybz Kartel is back. With the release of a captivating new record and the launch of his long-awaited Worl’ Boss Summer 2025 Tour, the dancehall icon is reclaiming his crown, one sold-out arena at a time.

“Life’s good, man. Still standing, still winning,” Kartel told ESSENCE. And he’s not exaggerating. After his 2014 conviction was overturned and he walked free in the summer of 2024, Kartel hit the ground running—making up for lost time with renewed purpose. In the past year alone, he’s graced magazine covers, earned a Grammy nomination, and brought tens of thousands of fans to their feet at home and abroad.

His current single “Pretty Girl” is a sonic celebration of confidence, femininity, and dancehall’s signature sound. Directed by Rizzy and produced by Now or Never Miami, the track leans into a pop-tinged bounce while still repping the genre’s signature riddim. It also marks his first release with Defiant Records, the new imprint from Steve “Steve-O” Carless.

“‘Pretty Girl’ was inspired by all the beautiful ladies,” Kartel explained. “The confident women who know their worth. Right now, with summer around the corner, felt like the perfect time cause dancehall needs that energy and fun back—real gyal tune vibes.”

Additionally, the artist’s long-awaited return to the stage has been nothing short of electric. In April, Kartel made his U.S. comeback with back-to-back sold-out shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. This past weekend, he followed up with a packed show at Miami’s Amerant Bank Arena. For fans who waited over 20 years—due to his previously revoked visa—it’s been unforgettable.

“That was emotional, for real,” Kartel said of his first Brooklyn show. “After all these years locked up, and then to step out and see a sea of people embracing the music, it felt like coming home.” His upcoming tour is already shaping up to be historic. With dates scheduled across the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean—including Jamaica’s Reggae Sumfest, London’s Wireless Festival, and a headlining slot at the Freedom Street Europe Festival in Malta—the demand speaks to his global influence.

“Every city has a different vibe, and I’m here for all of it,” he said. “London will be wild. They are my biggest fanbase, so excited for that. And Malta, well, that’s gonna be wild. Just ready to bring energy to every stage.”

The significance of this return isn’t lost on Kartel, who remained prolific even behind bars—he released hit singles, mentored young talent, and kept his name alive amidst the struggle. “You can lock the body, but you can’t lock the mind,” he noted. “Music is in me—it’s who I am, no matter the circumstances, the mission never stopped.”

As for what’s next, Kartel isn’t just thinking about singles and shows. With big collaborations in the works, he’s also eyeing a new frontier: film. “I’ve got one of the best stories in music, so to bring that to the screen would be a dream come true,” he said.

From Grammy nominations to global tours, Kartel’s legacy is still unfolding—but one thing is clear: 2025 may turn out to be the Worl’ Boss’ best year yet.

For an up-to-date tour schedule for the Worl’ Boss Tour, visit Kartel’s website, https://www.vybzkartelworld.com/.