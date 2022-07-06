WATCH: Viola Davis Heads An All-Female African Army In The Trailer For ‘The Woman King’

TriStar Pictures

The Academy Award-actress Viola Davis exudes a warrior’s mentality in the new trailer for The Woman King, slated for release this fall.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood,The Woman King is based on true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey during the 18th and 19th centuries. Davis plays Nanisca, the leader of the all-female military unit known as the Agojie, and the film chronicles their journey while preparing to defend their territory from invading colonialists.

In the trailer’s opening montage, a male voice can be heard saying: “An evil is coming that threatens our kingdom, our freedom. But we have a weapon they are not prepared for,” when describing Nanisca’s ferocity.

Along Davis, the film also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood wrote the script with Dana Stevens, and Davis produced the film with Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello.

The Woman King hits movie theaters on September 16.

Take a look at the trailer below.